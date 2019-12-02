FIRST ON CBS7: Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland announces he will not seek reelection

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland announced Monday morning that he will not be seeking reelection.

The following press release comes from Bobby Bland:

After much consideration, consultation and prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election as Ector County District Attorney.

I will also not be seeking election for any other office and shall be returning to private practice after serving out my term. I have made this decision because I believe it is in the best interest of my family and myself.

I have been truly humbled and blessed for the opportunity to serve my home county as District Attorney for longer than any other prosecutor. It has been the greatest honor of my life to represent the State of Texas and lead an amazing group of prosecutors, investigators, and support staff in our valiant efforts to seek justice and protect our citizens from those who would do them harm.

Whatever success I have been able to achieve was due to the dedication and cooperation of law enforcement and its brave men and women who make it possible for us to obtain justice.

I would like to thank them, the legal community, my fellow prosecutors from around the state, the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, our partners in local, state and federal government and non-profit agencies, Ector County and our citizens, my staff, my family and God for the ability to perform this essential and vital work. May God continue to bless Ector County, the State of Texas, our first responders and our criminal justice system.