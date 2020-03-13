Ector County Detention Center suspending inmate visits due to the coronavirus

The Ector County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that inmate visits to the Ector County Detention Center are suspended until further notice.

According to the sheriff's office, this move comes after a directive was shared by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

ECSO states that the suspension will be in effect until it is terminated by the Office of the Governor or until the March 13, 2020 disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

According to the Texas Tribune, Governor Greg Abbott directed state agencies to restrict visitation at prisons, jails and juvenile justice facilities during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Jeremy Desel stated that there will be no visitation or volunteers allowed at any of the facilities until they are otherwise instructed.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department also announced that it would be temporarily stopping in-person visitation.