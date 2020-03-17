Ector County Clerk's Office closed to the public

The Ector County Clerk's Office is now closed to the public.

The following press release comes from the Clerk's Office:

Due to public health concerns with COVID 19, the Ector County Clerk’s office will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 until further notice. Below are suggestions on how to obtain the following:

1) Birth and/or Death Certificates may be purchased by using the mail-in application which is available on the Ector County Clerk’s website. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Forms

2) Blank Assumed Name/DBA forms are available online. You may mail these in with the appropriate fees. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Forms

3) Marriage Licenses will be issued by appointment only. Please call the office to schedule an appointment IF your marriage ceremony will be held within one week.

4) Copies of Deeds may be purchased by visiting the Land Records Portal which is located on the web-site. You may also purchase certified copies of Deeds via the portal. https://ector.tx.publicsearch.us/

5) Payments of Fines, Court Costs, Reimbursement Fees and Tickets may be made online at www.certifiedpayments.net or you may mail in your payment if you have a payment plan or are paying in full. For further details please visit the Ector County Compliance web site. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Compliance

6) Payment Plan Applications and Plea Forms (for traffic tickets only) are available online along with an e-mail address where they may be sent for processing. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Compliance

Our office will remain staffed and available to assist other county offices without interruption. Rest assured that the office will continue processing court filings through the Texas eFile System, all mail requests including Real Property Recordings, answer phone calls and e-mails and other requests that are received via mail. We will also be available to assist customers face-to-face ONLY following a scheduled hearing. For further questions or appointments please contact the office at (432) 498-4130.