FIRST ON CBS7: Ector Co. has only tested 48 people for coronavirus; MMH has tested 245; Abilene 184

The Ector County Health Department released a new website to the media today that breaks down coronavirus testing numbers and the number of patients that have tested positive.

So far, no one in Odessa or Ector County has had results come back positive for coronavirus, according to the health department, but that could be because not many people have been tested.

The website shows only 48 people have been tested so far. Fifteen results have come back negative. The department is still waiting on the other 33.

Compare that to the numbers posted by Midland Memorial Hospital on its website. So far 245 people have been tested at last check. Four have come back positive from their testing. There have been six positive cases overall.

The hospital says its waiting on 177 results to come back.

In Abilene, the health department says 184 people have been tested and only one has come back positive.

San Angelo has conducted 251 tests and two have come back so far positive.

Lubbock has 23 people who have tested positive for the virus.

So why has Odessa tested so few people? We reached out by text to Mayor David Turner this morning to try and ask, but he did not write back.

