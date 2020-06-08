ONLY ON CBS7 UPDATE: Ector Co. Texas State Teachers Assoc. demands school board member Doyle Woodall resigns after posting offensive memes

THIS STATEMENT WAS RELEASED THIS MORNING BY JAVIER RUIZ, ECTOR COUNTY TSTA/NEA SPOKESPERSON:

Ector County ISD employees demand resignation or removal of board member for posting noose on Facebook

Ector County ISD employees are angered by the offensive and insensitive posting of a noose by Board Member Doyle Woodall on his Facebook page.

Although the post was put up before George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of police officers, it nevertheless makes us question Mr. Woodall’s sense of fairness and his fitness to help govern a school district with many employees of color and a student body that is overwhelmingly minority.

A noose has long been a symbol of racial prejudice and hatred in our country, dating back to the years when many innocent people were lynched strictly because of the color of their skin.

To this day, it is a symbol that people of color loathe, and so should every fair-minded American.

Mr. Woodall has a history of racist and intolerant Facebook posts.

We demand that Doyle Woodall resign from his position of trustee on the school board and urge Ector County ISD families to join us in signing the petition, linked below, urging his resignation or removal from office.

https://bit.ly/3gXFM6F

