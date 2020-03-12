FIRST ON CBS7: Ector Co. Health Department says no confirmed coronavirus case at MCH; Holding news conference Friday at 2 p.m.

The Ector County Health Department tells CBS7 that there is no confirmed case of coronavirus at Medical Center Hospital this afternoon.

But a spokesperson from the Health Department also told us he would not confirm if there were any suspected cases - only confirmed positive cases.

He said once a patient takes a test, the swab has to be sent to a CDC office in Lubbock where it could take 24 to 48 hours to confirm.

We have received several calls and emails saying there is talk of a case at MCH.

The Health Department announced it will hold a news conference Friday at 2 p.m. It did not say what the focus would be.

We've reached out to MCH CEO Russell Tippin. He;s out of town, but told us via text he's not aware of any confirmed cases.

We will carry the news conference live tomorrow afternoon online and on our CBS7 News Facebook page.