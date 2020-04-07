Ector Co. Health Department delays reporting first coronavirus death almost 24 hours

The Ector County Health Department was alerted to the county’s first coronavirus death Monday by ORMC officials, but didn’t report the death until Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Dr. Rohith Saravanan, the Chief Medical Officer at ORMC, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that the hospital alerts the health department in real time when either coronavirus test results come back or if there is a death.

CBS7 confirmed with family Monday afternoon that a 69-year-old man at ORMC had died earlier that day from COVID-19. They say he was one of the first to test positive for the virus. He had been in the hospital almost three weeks, they said, and family wasn’t able to be with him when he passed. They say a nurse was with him holding his hand when he died.

CBS7 texted Ector County Judge Debi Hays Monday evening to confirm the death, but she did not text back. Neither she nor a representative from the health department have been on the Joint MCH / ORMC conference call this week. A spokesperson at one of the hospitals told CBS7 that health department representatives say they are in meetings at 3:00 p.m. when the conference call with the media is held.

ORMC President Stacey Brown told reporters Tuesday it’s hospital policy to only alert the health department, and not the media, if there is a coronavirus death at the hospital.

Ector County and its health department have been reluctant to release any information regarding the pandemic for the past few weeks. Back in late March, officials were hesitant to explain why more people weren’t be tested in the county. Judge Debi Hays later explained in a hastily called news conference that health department officials didn’t have a track on how many tests were being performed at private labs.

Currently, Ector County also can’t tell us how many people who have tested positive have recovered. The Midland County Health Department, on the other hand, tells CBS7 seven of its 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients have recovered.

