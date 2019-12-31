East Texas deputy killed while conducting traffic stop

A Panola County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop early Tuesday, Sheriff Kevin Lake confirms.

The deputy, whose name is not being released until family members are notified, was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m., according to Lake.

The incident happened off Farm to Market Road 10, outside of Carthage, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark.

Additional details on a suspect were not released.

Texas Rangers are at the scene conducting the investigation, Lake confirmed.