East Texas county officials investigating suspected case of coronavirus

Health officials in Brazos County are investigating a suspected case of the coronavirus.

According to a release, a patient recently traveled from Wuhan, China where the virus originated and returned home to Texas.

Wuhan has since been locked down by China after hundreds of people have been sickened by the virus. The virus has killed at least 17 people.

The patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing and has been kept isolated at their house while precautionary testing is completed.

Officials say they will announce whether the case is confirmed.

College Station and Bryan are both located in Brazos County.