Early voting kicks off for the Tall Cities special election

In just a few weeks one district in West Texas will get a chance to head to the polls and have the voices heard.

Adrian Urquidi, John Norman and Steven Villela are all running for former council member John Loves seat.

The special election for Midland district two is January 28th and early voting for the Tall Cities special election has officially started.

Early voting will be from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Midland County Annex.

"The city belongs to all Midlander’s all over especially and including District 2. It is important that their voice and what they think is important is heard,” said Love.

To see if you are eligible to vote in this election or additional dates and times can be found on the county’s official website.

“District 2 is in a strong position. It is the largest district as far as geographic size is concern. It is comprised of a minority, majority population. It is very well diversified.” ,” said Love.