Early Father’s Day gift: Woman donates kidney to dad

A Texas woman has given her dad a special early Father's Day gift: a kidney.

Taylor Tritt knew her father, Nick Massad, didn't have years to wait for a kidney transplant, so she stepped up in a big way. (Source: Family/KTRK/CNN)

"My sister told me when we had the surgery that I'd never have to give him another Father's Day gift," Taylor Tritt said.

Tritt knew her father didn't have years to wait for a kidney transplant, so she stepped up in a big way.

"It's just a very special Father's Day," said Nick Massad, her father.

Massad's kidneys were failing him. He had a few grim options, including dialysis or potentially an early death.

His doctor suggested a kidney transplant, but with a hundreds of thousands of people waiting for one, and wait times of five years, his family knew they needed to do something quick.

“My daughter Taylor said, ‘Dad, you won’t need to put that letter out, because I’ve applied for the testing next week,’” Massad said.

She was a perfect match.

“When I first found out I was referred to be a donor I was ecstatic,” Tritt said. “I wasn’t scared. It was like, ‘When can we go? Let’s do it today.’ I mean, he needed it.”

Methodist Houston Chief of Kidney Disease Dr. Hassan Ibrahim says half of living donors are relatives.

"A daughter donating to her father is truly one of the most impressive things someone can do for their family member," he said.

Taylor and her dad are now big advocates for donation. It's the Father's Day gift that keeps on giving.

"I have just felt wonderful, felt like my college years all over again," Massad said.

