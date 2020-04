An EZ Rider bus driver is one of the people who has tested positive for coronavirus locally.

EZ Rider management tells CBS7 that the driver last worked on March 25.

According to EZ Rider, the driver was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days later along with a staff member who works at their office.

EZ Rider is now changing its policies to require all passengers to wear masks before boarding.

Management emphasizes that they sanitize all of their buses on a regular basis.