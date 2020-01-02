ECUD crews hoping to finish water main repairs by Thursday evening

Water issues for residents in West Odessa may soon be coming to an end.

According to the Ector County Utility District, crews are planning to finish repairs to the major water main break affecting their service area by Thursday evening.

A specialized welder from Dallas will arrive around 5 p.m. The welder will then install a new pipe. Light towers have been placed at the water main break so that work can continue into the night.

If the main is repaired the boil water notice will still remain in effect until the water can be tested and cleared for safe use.

Residents and businesses have been without water since Monday.