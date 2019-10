The Ector County Sheriff's Office tells CBS7 that a human skull found near a pump jack in Gardendale back in September is a white male, between the ages of 25 and 35.

They say the man died approximately five years ago.

There's no word on how the man died or if he was murdered.

His DNA has been a submitted to CODIS (The Combined DNA Index System).

A rancher and his son discovered the skull while they were out working with some cattle.