ONLY ON CBS7: ECSO investigating after woman's horse shot in the hoof

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone shot a horse’s hoof off last week.

We caught up with Kiesha Dawson at the vet earlier today where that horse is on the mend but still in a lot of pain.

Dawson said it happened Thursday, the same day she got into an argument with her neighbor Ricky Riney.

Deputies later charged him with criminal mischief after he reportedly drove his truck through this fence to chase Dawson’s horses.

They also cited him for assault after they said he tried to punch Dawson in the face.

“It makes me mad and it’s frightening,” Kiesha Dawson said. “It’s frightening. I have children that are five and six years old. I have little dogs, little corgis that cannot go outside and play. I can’t leave them out for any amount of time.”

Since that incident, Riney has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Investigators said they are still looking for evidence to charge someone for shooting the horse.

Meanwhile, Dawson said her horse is going to need a lot more medical attention and while he will recover she said he won’t be able to race as a barrel horse again.