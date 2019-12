One person is dead and the suspect is on the run after a shooting in West Odessa, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out to West 22nd street for a shots fired call Monday night.

ECSO says they found a person there with two gun shot wounds.

They were rushed to Medical Center Hospital where they later died.

The shooter was seen running away and is still at large at this time. Investigators are out in the area working the scene.