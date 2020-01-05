ECSO: Minor shot in leg after possible drive-by shooting

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a minor was shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the scene on the 2400 block of West Berry Street around 3:30 p.m.

A juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his leg had already been transported to Medical Center Hospital by a private vehicle. He is in stable condition, according to ECSO.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation continues.

The victim's name will not be released because he is a minor.

