ECISD holds first Leadership University Conference

The very first Leadership University conference was held for the Ector County Independent School System.

Odessa College, Texas Tech University of Health Science Center, and UTPB were some of the speakers at the four-day seminar. Each held sessions for educators to listen and take in ways on how to help this new generation of learners.

One educator has a goal she would like to obtain in the near future for Ector County.

With the current teacher shortage, Director of Professional Learning Debbie Bynum feels that every student should be equipped with the tools to determine if they choose to take their education further, even after High School.

Bynum states, “Constantly improve the implementation of technology in the classroom because our students are connected these days, and so we're looking at how do we implement technology into the classroom.”

In order to reach this goal to better help students engage in the classroom, Bynum feels that we can all learn from one another when it comes to understanding certain material.

“Find people within your district because there are pockets of excellence everywhere…”

The seminar will reach its very last day tomorrow at Crossroads Fellowship.