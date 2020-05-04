ECISD to offer full-day Prekindergarten to all students starting in August

Ector County ISD announced on Sunday that they will be offering full-day Prekindergarten to all eligible students starting in August.

According to ECISD, to be eligible for PreK a child must live in Ector County, be four years of age on or before September 1, 2020, and meet at least one of the following eligibility requirements:

The child is an English Language Learner

• The child is Economically Disadvantaged

• The child is Homeless, as defined by 42 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 1143a

• Is the child of an active duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces; or the child of a member of the armed forces injured or killed while serving on active duty

• The child is or has been in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services (foster care)

• The child has a parent or legal guardian who is eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter, or an emergency medical first responder

The district says that children who do not meet these guidelines may still be able to attend PreK based on how much space is available.

You can find more information on the PreK Registration page here.