ECISD to expand K-9 team with dog capable of detecting weapons and explosives

Ector County will be looking to make its schools safer with the help of a new police dog.

ECISD announced Monday morning that they will be expanding their police department's K-9 handling team.

That expansion would include a new officer and a police dog 'trained in the detection of weapons and explosives'.

According to ECISD, they will be the only agency in the area with a 'weapons canine'.

ECISD says that it will take several months to hire the officer, purchase and train the dog and certify the two as a law enforcement team. The district hopes to have them ready before the end of the school year.

"Through its keen scent capabilities, the Police K-9 team will have the unique ability and certifications to detect guns, bullets and explosives. Once the team is certified, they will be utilized daily on campuses to aid in the detection of those items, thus enhancing the safety of our schools," stated the district in their release.