ECISD superintendent speaks on possible changes for the upcoming school year

Ector County ISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke on Wednesday about what schools will look like come this August.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri. (Photo courtesy of ECISD)

Dr. Muri says that parents should start planning on having a schedule that involves some days in the classroom and others doing virtual learning from home.

The calendar has not been finalized at this time as it will depend on the number of active COVID-19 cases in August.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Muri in the video above.