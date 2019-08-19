ECISD students take on the first day of school

ECISD students of all ages were up bright and early to take on the school year.

Monday was both exciting and educational, not just for students but for the administration already looking for ways to improve each of its schools.

Bruice Elementary students got a dance party with their early start.

Principal Jessica Rickman said oftentimes students are nervous when walking into school for the first time so she makes an extra effort to make sure they feel welcome.

“We celebrate every single morning,” Rickman said. “We celebrate all the little things and they actually get to have a great time every day while they’re learning. So, it’s a really great place to be.”

Over at Ireland Elementary, all it takes is a little star power courtesy of the Permian football team to make students feel excited and confidant about their first steps into a new school.

“Oh, it makes me feel great,” Permian Panthers Quarterback Harper Terry said. “If I could have had this when I was a little kid, it would’ve been the best thing in the world.”

But the panthers were far from the only big shots visiting campuses.

Superintendent Scott Muri spent the day touring schools all over the county to see how well teachers are able to keep students’ attention.

“First is what’s happening on the child’s face,” Muri explained. “You can tell when the child is engaged in the learning process because they wear it on their face. When you walk into a classroom you have a sense of student engagement … Sometimes if you walk in and you can’t find the teacher in the learning environment that can be very healthy because the teacher is embedded within the kids and is doing some really good work.”

We asked the superintendent how crowded classrooms are looking this week considering the district is short staffed by about 350 teachers.

He said so far it doesn’t look too bad and the only problem he’s taken note of is the long lines at registration he wants to smooth out.

Beyond that, Muri said, like the students, he’s using this week to learn more about ECISD and start coming up with plans to make it better.

“What do our schools need that we’re not aware of that we need to provide them?” he asked. “Looking at transportation routes, making sure they’re running on time. So, a lot of logistical meeting at the end of every day to debrief to make sure we can do it better tomorrow than what we did today.”

Muri will continue to tour ECISD schools for the rest of the week.

