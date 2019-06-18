ECISD sees some gains in new STAAR test results

ECISD’s STAAR Test results are in.

In a presentation to the school board, the district saw some minor gains, but there’s still much more work to be done.

Charts comparing this year’s test results to previous years showed climbing scores in areas like History and some English courses.

Presenters also noted eighth grade students had much higher scores than what they had tested years before in the fifth grade.

However, Reading, Math and the sixth-grade class has proven to be a tough area for the district to improve.

“I don’t think we’re worse”, ECISD Executive Director of Accountability Annette Macias said. “We’re not necessarily better either. We’re just not making huge gains that we would like to see.”

Presenters also pointed out that district averages may not necessarily reflect the performances within each school and these numbers don’t show comparisons to state averages.

Any parents watching can find out how their kids fared on the STAAR test by going to Texasassessment.com and searching for the parent portal.

