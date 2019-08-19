ECISD holding early dismissal for Travis Magnet Elementary

Ector County ISD is holding early dismissal for students at Travis Magnet Elementary after an electrical pole was pulled down near the school.

The following comes from ECISD:

This morning at Travis magnet, we had an 18 wheeler pull down an electrical pole near the school. The school is without power.

All students are at lunch now and all students will be fed. At this time we are having an early dismissal and asking all parents to come to the school to pick up their students.

All students who ride the bus to Zavala or home will be shuttled to Ector to ride from there.

Please pick up your students when you receive this message by driving from Monahans St. at the north-west end of the street. Lee St. is blocked off at this time.

If students are not picked up from Travis by 12:30, they will be shuttled to Ector for parent pick up there. Please have your ID in order to pick up students.