ECISD fifth-grade student charged after making shooting threat

An Ector County fifth grade student has been charged after threatening to shoot children at school, according to a news release from Mike Adkins, the communications officer for Ector County Independent School District.

According to the news release, the Hays Elementary student has been charged with Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of a Firearm.

The district spokesperson said the school principal was made aware of the statement and called ECISD police. Adkins added that the student made a general threat and didn’t single any person out in the threat.

The district also thanked those who reported the threat to the principal, and encouraged community members to not treat threatening statements as jokes.

The full statement from ECISD can be found below.

“We want to let you know we had a situation this afternoon in which one of our 5th grade students at Hays Elementary threatened to shoot kids at the school. The student did not name anyone, just made the general threat. The school’s principal was made aware of the statement and immediately called our ECISD police. The student is now charged with Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor.

We want to thank those who reported it to the principal right away. We want to remind our community we do not treat these types of statements as jokes. We take them seriously and serious consequences will follow. Ector County ISD is committed to providing safe schools for our staff, students and families.”