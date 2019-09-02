ECISD creates Crisis Resources page

Ector County ISD has created a Crisis Resources page to help those affected by Saturday's mass shooting.

The page includes links on talking to children about violence and how to help teens with traumatic grief.

"On Saturday, our community was devastated by a senseless act of violence; it is something we cannot understand nor will we get over quickly. Our school district has many resources available – police officers, counselors, and deeply caring teachers and staff members who are available to help you and your family. That is my commitment to you. This web page contains information and resources designed to help you talk to your kids about this tragedy, and support your family. If you would like to help, you will find ways listed here. We are here to help you and your family. Together we will work through the difficult days ahead," states ECISD on the page.