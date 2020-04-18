ECISD cancels traditional May graduation ceremonies, promises future celebration for graduates

With all schools remaining physically closed to students for the rest of this 2019-2020 school year, graduation will look a lot different across the state.

Ector County ISD announced Friday it will cancel its traditional May graduation ceremonies, but the district is promising something special for the Senior Class of 2020.

"We're going to commit to the class of 2020 that at some point in the future, when it is safe, we do want to have face-to-face ceremony," Dr. Muri, the superintendent of ECISD said. "We're going to replace this year's with a virtual ceremony for our kids. More information about that is forthcoming to our seniors and our families."

As of Friday, Midland ISD hadn't made a decision about what to do about its graduation ceremonies next month.