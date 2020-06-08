ECISD calls board member's social media posts "offensive" in statement

Last week, we reported ECISD Board Member Doyle Woodall has posted a series of eyebrow-raising posts on his personal Facebook page.

On Saturday, Superintendent Scott Muri and ECISD's Board President Donna Smith issued a joint statement calling those posts "offensive and demeaning" to the community.

The statement said in part, "We understand his perspective, and his right to express his opinions through his personal platforms. But, we cannot accept messages that offend or marginalize members of our community or district from the work we do to educate the community's children."

When we spoke to Woodall last week, he stood by his recent post showing a noose with the caption "If we want to make American great again we will have to make evil people fear punishment again."

He said it didn't have anything to do with racism, but only symbolized crime and punishment in his eyes.

Woodall also said he didn't realize people other than his Facebook friends could see these posts.