ECISD asking parents to take survey on revised calendar for 2020-21 school year

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) -- Ector County ISD is looking for input from parents for the upcoming school year's calendar.
Officials with the school district say they are considering adjustments to the calendar including adding more days with students and optional time next summer to support kids as they work to overcome time lost in the spring.
These changes may also help with any unknown circumstances that may come up during the fall semester.
You can find the survey here.
A copy of the revised calendar can be seen here.