ECISD approves measure to ensure teacher pay during closures

Ector County ISD is assuring all its teachers and staff members that they will get paid for the two weeks schools are shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ector County ISD Board of Trustees took action Tuesday night to ensure all regular ECISD employees – contractual and noncontractual, salaried and non-salaried – will continue to be paid for their regular duty schedule while school is cancelled for students.

Here is the recap of the actions taken from ECISD:

B. Trustees voted 6-0 to modify Board Policy DEA (Local) Compensation and Benefits: Compensation Plan. This policy change ensures, during an emergency closure, all employees shall continue to be paid for their regular duty schedule. The approval of this policy was necessary to consider the resolutions in the next item.

C. Trustees voted 6-0 to adopt three resolutions pertaining to employee pay and leave during emergencies. These resolutions are in place for a maximum of four weeks and will have to be renewed if the school cancelation runs longer. This action taken by the Board of Trustees means all regular ECISD employees – contractual and noncontractual, salaried and non-salaried – shall continue to be paid for their regular duty schedule.

