ECISD: Teen arrested after bringing gun onto Odessa High campus

A 16-year-old was arrested on Friday after the school district says that he brought a handgun onto the Odessa High School campus.

The following comes from Ector County ISD:

We want to let you know that this afternoon our ECISD police arrested a 16-year old, non-student at Odessa High School in possession of a gun. An assistant principal recognized the kid and knew he was not supposed to be at the campus.

They stopped the boy in the outside patio area, and an administrative search revealed he had a handgun. ECISD officers immediately took him into custody and charged him with “Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon” a Class A Misdemeanor.

We are certainly thankful for the attentiveness of our AP, and all staff members, who are looking for things, and people, who are out of place. It continues to be the first line of defense in keeping our schools safe.

