ECISD: Student threatened to shoot up Permian after phone was taken up during class

A student at Permian High School has been arrested after making a shooting threat on Thursday.

According to Ector County ISD, a student threatened to shoot up the school after his phone was taken up during class.

ECISD police officers arrested the student and charged him with Threat of Exhibition of Firearm on School Property, a Class A Misdemeanor.

"We do not believe it was a serious threat, but we continue to tell students, all such statements will be taken seriously and criminal charges will be pressed, whether or not it was intended as a joke or said in a moment of anger," stated the district in a release.