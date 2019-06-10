ECISD: Student charged after making threat at summer school

A 5th grade student attending Bowie Middle School has been charged after school officials say he threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot fellow students on Monday.

According to Ector County ISD, students who heard the threat reported it to a summer school supervisor who pulled the student from class. ECISD Police were called and the boy admitted to making the threats but told police that he was not serious.

Police then charged the boy with Threat of Exhibition of Firearm on School Property, a Class A Misdemeanor.