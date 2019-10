ECISD has confirmed the Snapchat threat targeting Bowie Middle School has not been substantiated.

Communications Officer Mike Adkins said there was no threat against the school and the campus did not go on lockout.

Investigators are trying to figure out who sent out the message, so he or she can be charged for making the threat.

Adkins said ECISD always takes these situations seriously and the district has posted more officers outside the school out of caution.