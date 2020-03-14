ECISD, MISD and Odessa College do a 180, decide to cancel classes next week due to coronavirus; News conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon

Within 120 minutes Saturday evening, the two largest school districts, along with Odessa College, changed their minds about having school Monday.

All three announced this week that spring break would officially come to an end Monday morning and students, faculty and staff should return to campus.

ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri told the media Friday afternoon that since there were no confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Odessa or Ector County, he and his staff thought it would be safe to go back to school.

But then just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, ECISD Public Information Officer Mike Adkins sent a news release announcing the district was walking back that decision, and canceling school for not one, but two weeks.

Adkins said the reason for the change was due to “new information received from our Ector County ISD community, as well as new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).”

He says after Muri made the announcement Monday afternoon, the district suddenly started learning that teachers, staff and families had visited high-risk areas, while others said they believed they had potentially been exposed to someone with the virus.

Just 18 minutes later, MISD made the same announcement saying it had gathered additional information and would close for the next two weeks.

Then 16 minutes after that news release was sent, UTPB sent one announcing its students would not be returning to campus and would finish the semester online.

Finally an hour later, Odessa College also announced it was reversing course and would be closed next week instead of returning to class on Monday.

As of this afternoon, it’s reported that there are no positive cases in either Ector or Midland Counties.

ECISD and MISD have announced they will hold a joint news conference Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CBS7 plans to carry that LIVE on-air, online and on the CBS7 News Facebook page.

