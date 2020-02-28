ECISD, MCH address Coronavirus plans

Ector County ISD says its working with local agencies to monitor the coronavirus and its currently following the infection control plan given to them by the health department.

This is just the first step for local agencies.

Next week Medical Center Health System is meeting with local health and government leaders to address the virus and plans.

Local law enforcement and ECISD are slated to attend.

Hospital spokesman Trevor Tankersley says they will discuss preparations if a case appears in the Permian Basin and quash misinformation.

