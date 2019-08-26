FIRST ON CBS7: ECISD says four-year-old hospitalized after playround accident

A four-year-old Ector County ISD student is hospitalized after a playground accident on Monday.

ECISD spokesman, Mike Adkins, said the young girl was wearing a lanyard that got caught on a playground slide at Carver Early Education Center Monday morning.

The accident choked the young girl and a school staff member called 911. The district said an ambulance took the 4-year-old to Medical Center Hospital. The young girl was then flown to a Lubbock hospital.

Adkins called it a “terrible situation." He said he's waiting on an update on the student’s condition from her family and hopes the student will be able to make a full recovery.

The district gives all students identification cards but does not provide lanyards.

