UPDATE: No shooting at Permian, police looking into report of student having a gun

UPDATE: Ector County ISD says that there was no shooting at Permian on Thursday morning but their officers are looking into a report that a student had a gun. They say that the report is unconfirmed at this time.

The following comes from ECISD:

"We want to give you an update on the situation at Permian High School. Officers are in the process of clearing the building. We want to emphasize: there was no active shooter and the campus is safe.

We have heard a report that a student had a gun. Our officers are investigating that. They are asking any students who saw anything to please contact them right away. That is unconfirmed at this point.

During the morning, the fire alarm was pulled causing some students to run from the school. Others followed the evacuation procedures. There were some classrooms that went into lockdown. The situation was very confused. Order is now restored. We will send more as we learn more."

___

A fire alarm being pulled at Permian High School caused students and staff to be evacuated on Thursday morning.

"IMPORTANT: Within the last 30 minutes the fire alarm was pulled at Permian High School. As students and staff evacuated, we heard rumors of some sort of emergency inside the school. Nothing is substantiated. Police are at the school. Updates to come.

According to the CBS7 reporter at the scene, students are being picked up by their parents.

We will be updating this story throughout the day as we learn more.