ECISD: 1,600 students expected to graduate this week

More than a thousand students are expected to walk the stage in Odessa this week.

Ector County ISD expects that about 1,600 students will graduate this week.

The school district says that graduating seniors have earned nearly $7 million in scholarships and other offers.

Six Odessa High School seniors on the baseball team will be on the road Friday for the state playoffs. ECISD says that the students will have a special graduation ceremony on Thursday.

