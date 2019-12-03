Dusty Gallivan announces candidacy for Ector County District Attorney

The incumbent Ector County Attorney has announced on Tuesday morning that he will be seeking the office of Ector County District Attorney.

Dusty Gallivan posted on Facebook that he is announcing his candidacy for the D.A. Office, saying in part "My experience as County Attorney has prepared me to take on the responsibilities of DA and put me in a position where I can move the DA’s office forward."

Gallivan says he has been practicing law for over 20 years as an Assistant District Attorney, a defense attorney, and as the Ector County Attorney.

Gallivan became County Attorney in 2014 taking over for Scott Layh who was vacating that seat for the County Judge office at the time.

This comes after incumbent Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland announced on Monday morning that he would not be seeking reelection.