A dummy grenade found in a Midland alley caused a stir on Friday afternoon.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to an alley in the 3700 block of West Michigan around 1:30 p.m. after someone said they found a grenade.

When officers arrived they found that the grenade was a 'dummy grenade' and contained no explosives.

Members of the bomb squad were called to the scene as a precaution and the grenade was disposed of properly.