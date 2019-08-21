Driver indicted for crash that killed twin girls in Odessa

A woman has now been indicted following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of twin girls in Odessa.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, Angelica Garcia has been indicted for two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the deaths of Mia and Mya Coy on July 3.

Her bonds were also increased to $100,000 for each charge bringing the total to $400,000.

Garcia will have to wear a GPS/alcohol detection monitor if she posts bail.