Driver arrested after leading authorities on high-speed chase along I-20

A driver has been taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase along I-20 on Thursday morning.

(MGN Image)

Victor Nava Jr., 36, has been arrested in connection to the chase.

According to DPS Sergeant Oscar Villareal, the chase started at 9:21 a.m. in Midland.

The chase made its way to Odessa where other law enforcement agencies including DPS joined in.

Sgt. Villareal says that the driver then turned back around and began heading east on I-20.

Spike strips were deployed and the chase ended in the 2600 block of East I-20.

Nava was then taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the chase.