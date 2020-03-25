Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly Big Spring crash

A driver has been charged and arrested following a crash that killed one person in Big Spring on Tuesday morning.

Lindsay Woods, 34, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The victim in the crash has been identified as John Lyons, 66, of Big Spring.

According to DPS, the crash happened at 8:33 a.m. on FM 700.

Two vehicles, including a DPS Trooper's patrol vehicle, were stopped on the side of the road. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Lyons, had stepped out to speak with the DPS Trooper.

A third vehicle, driven by Woods, then reportedly crashed into the back of Lyons' vehicle and hit him.

The DPS Trooper was able to jump in his own vehicle and was not hurt.

Lyons was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he died from his injury.

Woods was then charged and arrested.

No other details have been released on the crash at this time.