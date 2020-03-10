Driver charged following crash that killed passenger in Midland

A driver has been arrested following a deadly crash that claimed the life of their passenger on Monday afternoon.

Ulices Carranza-Carranza, 21, of Perryton, Texas, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Jose Pena Marquez, 22, of Perryton.

According to the City of Midland, Carranza was driving south on Loop 250 when they say he failed to control his speed and left the roadway around 4:46 p.m.

Carranza's vehicle rolled, and Marquez was ejected. Marquez died at the scene.

Carranza was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before he was later released to the Midland County Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.