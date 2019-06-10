Driver caught in crossfire says headrest saved his life in Penn. shooting

A driver in Pennsylvania is thankful he and his passenger are alive after police say three people had an argument and exchanged gunfire at an intersection.

A man, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he was driving a friend Wednesday evening when police say as many as three people started shooting, firing more than a dozen shots.

“I’m just thankful that I’m here right now,” the man said. “There was no way we could get out. We was just right in the middle of the gunfight.”

The driver’s car was hit three times, and one of the bullets went through the back windshield. It stopped in the headrest.

"It’s in the headrest, right. It hit the metal piece in the headrest,” the driver said.

Both the driver and his passenger are OK after the shooting, but the driver says he’s still having a tough time letting go.

“It’s still going on in my mind, flashing in my head,” he said. “I can’t even think straight right now.”

Officers say a 26-year-old man was shot several times at the scene, and a handgun was also recovered.

Several charges were filed Friday against 26-year-old Adedolapo Olaniyi for his alleged role in the incident. His bail was set at $1 million.

Police say the investigation is not complete, and additional charges may be filed against others involved.

