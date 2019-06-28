Driver arrested in Big Spring had gun; Shot and killed self while in custody

A driver in Big Spring shot and killed themselves while in police custody Friday afternoon, according to investigators. Police haven't said if the driver is male or female.

Big Spring Police say an officer pulled the driver over in the 100 block of West 16th. The officer arrested the driver once he learned the driver had a suspended license.

While in custody, detectives say the driver was able to reach for a gun they were carrying and shoot themselves once.

The driver was taken Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment but later died.

The Texas Rangers are investigating and the Big Spring Police Department will conduct an internal administrative investigation.

