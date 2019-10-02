Driver arrested for running over Midland Lee student with Mustang

Midland Police investigators say the driver of a red 2006 Mustang hit a Midland Lee student just before 1:00 pm this afternoon.

The student was walking near the intersection of Tarleton St. and Shandon Ave.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MISD posted this statement in response:

“Today, a member of our Lee family was injured and taken to the hospital from a vehicle-pedestrian accident off-campus. The accident is currently being investigated by the Midland Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and their family.”

There's been no confirmation if the driver knew the student.