Dr. Bhargavi speaks on breastfeeding, asthma, and COVID-19

Dr. Bhargavi Kola is a pediatrician at Lone Star Pediatrics. She's getting a lot of questions from new mom's about breastfeeding and covid-19.

"Breastfeeding especially for the new moms, they're new to everything being a mom for the first time,” Dr. Kola said. “They are kind of lost in this world. And then with COVID-19 being there we are very happy to say that it is safe to breastfeed."

Dr. Kola and her colleagues all over the country conducted research on COVID-19 and breastfeeding and came to a conclusion.

"COVID-19 is a new virus,” Dr. Kola said. “And we are studying it as we are getting exposed to it. Not much is known about this in the past. But we know for sure that the transmission of COVID-19 through breastmilk is very, very minute."

Another question Dr. Kola gets. “How does covid affect people with asthma?”

Here's what she tells her patients.

"The problem is people don't take care of their asthma symptoms at home when it is needed. And that is unnecessarily causing them to visit the hospital. Which is what we're trying to prevent at this time. Because we don't want them to end up in an overcrowded emergency room or a hospital. Where there's no room for them to take care of."