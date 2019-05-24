Dozens of oil wells could be coming to the Midland College campus

A local oil group is hoping to set up a new drilling site on the Midland College campus. Midland-Petro Partners LLC plans to use the Midland College site to get access to the oil beneath the center of the city.

While Midland is surrounded by horizontal drilling rigs, Midland-Petro VP of Land & Legal Wayne Bailey said none of them can dig that far into the city.

To create a more central place to drill, Midland-Petro proposed that Midland College allow them to build an 11-acre drilling site on campus, featuring up to 34 wells.

The proposed location would be on the northern edge of campus, bordering the Midland Airpark. According to Midland-Petro, the site would only take up five percent of Midland College’s property.

Midland-Petro believes that because of the site’s location, and the construction of a 25-foot wall, activities on campus won’t be disturbed. The group plans to also plant trees and grass, and pave roadways to limit dust and direct views of the drilling equipment.

For Midland College, the benefit would be $20 million in royalties, part of a half a billion dollar sum that Midland-Petro is paying to the school, the city, and residents and businesses in the area.

The Midland College Board of Trustees said it will discuss the proposal during its June 18 meeting. If approved, drilling could start on campus in early 2020.

Midland-Petro estimates the on-campus site could be active for up to four years.

